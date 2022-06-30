Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $21.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.