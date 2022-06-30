Truist Financial Cuts Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target to $30.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE OFC opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.