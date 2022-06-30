Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, an increase of 204.1% from the May 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.5 days.
Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.
About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.