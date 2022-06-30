Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,566 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $26.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

