Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.80 and last traded at $82.15. 18,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,843,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

