Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,330,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 591,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after purchasing an additional 531,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $85,523.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 329,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,026.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 79,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

