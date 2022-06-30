Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Lessened by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $198,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.92.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

