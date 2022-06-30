Typhoon Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $96,540.67 and approximately $150.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00178774 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.57 or 0.01443814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

