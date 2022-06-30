Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 361.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

TSN stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.