Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 268894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

