UBS Group Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) to Sell

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.65.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 431,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$54.57 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.92. The company has a market cap of C$28.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,146.38.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.