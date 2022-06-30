UDR (UDR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

UDR (NYSE: UDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/30/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – UDR is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2022 – UDR was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/25/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $58.00.

5/10/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $56.00.

5/4/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00.

UDR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

