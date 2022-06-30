UDR (UDR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

UDR (NYSE: UDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/30/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/27/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – UDR is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/20/2022 – UDR was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.
- 5/25/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $58.00.
- 5/10/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $56.00.
- 5/4/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00.
UDR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
