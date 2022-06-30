UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Down 7.8%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 74,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,925,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.33.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

