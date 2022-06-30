Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $80.08 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001316 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $80.08 million and $2.30 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,054.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00517596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00280401 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036089 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001125 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015607 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

