Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $258,979.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $258,979.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

