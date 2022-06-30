Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $5.08 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00026625 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $22.34 million and approximately $71.28 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00084843 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00247781 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

