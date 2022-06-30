UniLend (UFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47.26 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded up 72.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, UniLend has traded 80.5% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $8.41 million and $47.26 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

