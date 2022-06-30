Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.82.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

