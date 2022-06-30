Unisocks Price Reaches $21,102.22 on Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $21,102.22 or 1.10094408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $25,392.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

