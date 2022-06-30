United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.66 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

