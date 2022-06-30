United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

