Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.89

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $918.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

