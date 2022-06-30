Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.24-13.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.49 billion. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

NYSE UHS opened at $107.24 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.