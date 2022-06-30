Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.23 billion-$13.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.49 billion. Universal Health Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-10.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.85.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.01. 81,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.67. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after buying an additional 184,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 108,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.