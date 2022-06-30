US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Up 761.5% in June

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 761.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.16 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

US Nuclear Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

