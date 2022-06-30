V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

