Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.26

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 16862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 928,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

