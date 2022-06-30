VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,912,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,774,000 after buying an additional 486,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,245,000 after buying an additional 213,677 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,786,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,958,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,632,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,267,000 after buying an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.