Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 92,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,711,984 shares.The stock last traded at $98.88 and had previously closed at $101.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

