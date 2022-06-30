Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Up 1.4%

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.50 and last traded at $100.50. 526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 314,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $118.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDV. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,806,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,410,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,981,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 79,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

