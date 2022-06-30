Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 3.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,453. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

