Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,978 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $53,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05.

