Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Trimmed by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

