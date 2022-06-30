Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

