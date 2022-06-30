Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.11. 2,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

