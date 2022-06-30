Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Increased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 40,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $325.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.90.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

