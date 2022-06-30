Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $195.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

