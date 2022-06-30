Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $198.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average of $228.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

