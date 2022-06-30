Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

VOE traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,380. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

