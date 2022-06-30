Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $174.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,172. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.21.

