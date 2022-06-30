Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,471,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $177.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.