Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $177.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

