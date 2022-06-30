Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

