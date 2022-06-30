Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stake Increased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOOV traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.90. 4,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,700. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.39 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.