Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.94. 24,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

