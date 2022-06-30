Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

