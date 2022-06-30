Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $130.82. 22,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

