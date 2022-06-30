VAULT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, VAULT has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $169,335.06 and $8.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.28 or 0.01782265 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00192545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00077241 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015953 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,104 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

