Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Up 4.1%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55. 5,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 343,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $67,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,536.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,769. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

