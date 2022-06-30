Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Up 4.1%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55. 5,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 343,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.41.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.