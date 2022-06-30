Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Reaches $1.60 on Top Exchanges

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00007929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.89 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 20,595,572 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

